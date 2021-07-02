Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

