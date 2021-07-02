Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,235 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

