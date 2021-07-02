Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0004 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $223,633.79 and $79,283.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.00 or 0.06191253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00155384 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

