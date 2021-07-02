Fort L.P. Invests $226,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $26,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.76. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

