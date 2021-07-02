Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $574,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

ADI stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,048 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

