Fort L.P. Sells 4,891 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

