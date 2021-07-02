Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,575 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,701,000.

VTI stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $224.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

