Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

