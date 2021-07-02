Brokerages Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) PT at $59.50

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

API has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of API opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

