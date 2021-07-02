Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

