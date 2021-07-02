Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $821,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 388,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $133.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.