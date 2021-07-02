T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.18. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,730,185 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

