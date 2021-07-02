Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $4.11 Average PT from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KELTF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.