Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.68 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.22 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 28,745 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Safestay in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

