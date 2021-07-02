Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $176.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $173.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

