Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,914.84

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,914.84 ($25.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,889.46 ($24.69). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.00), with a volume of 125,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,917.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total transaction of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,789 shares of company stock worth $312,591,975.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

