Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCEKF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

