Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BCEKF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
