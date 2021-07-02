Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 619,981 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.