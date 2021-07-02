Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 63.2% in June

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

