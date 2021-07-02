The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $78.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33.
In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
