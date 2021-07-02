The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $78.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

