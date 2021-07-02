Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,800 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 5,845,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.