Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,800 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 5,845,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

