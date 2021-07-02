VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 8th

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

