NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in June

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $3.43 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

