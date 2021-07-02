Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

