Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $97.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shake Shack stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

