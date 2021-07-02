Fort L.P. Sells 2,896 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Kroger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

