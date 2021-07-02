Fort L.P. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $575.38 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

