PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

