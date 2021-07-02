T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. T&D has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.