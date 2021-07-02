Brokerages Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

