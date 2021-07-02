Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wolfe Research

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.47 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.