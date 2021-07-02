Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,602 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,817,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,544,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $262.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.37. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

