Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 927 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $927.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $928.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

