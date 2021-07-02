Credit Suisse AG Purchases 59,033 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,776,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.