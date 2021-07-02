Credit Suisse AG Buys 189,490 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

