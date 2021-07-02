iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

