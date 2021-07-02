Credit Suisse AG Has $19.73 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,488,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

