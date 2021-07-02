Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $203.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:IT opened at $248.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.23. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

