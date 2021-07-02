Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €100.80

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.80 ($118.59).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEN3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €93.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

