Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

