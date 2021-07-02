CCUniverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $385.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $13,254.11 and $385.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006639 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.