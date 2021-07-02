DAOstack Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,706.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $181,706.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,116.61 or 0.99992583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

