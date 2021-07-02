XYO Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $204,276.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,056.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

