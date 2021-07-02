O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 256,103 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $338.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

