O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

