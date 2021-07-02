Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.85.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

