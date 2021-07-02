Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

