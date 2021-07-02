Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

