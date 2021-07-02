Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.44 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

