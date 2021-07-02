Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of TX opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

